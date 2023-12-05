Salinas Police investigating reports of inappropriate conduct against an at-home masseur

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating reports of inappropriate conduct against 53-year-old Jose Alfredo Mendoza Aguilar.

Investigators said that Mendoza was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on August 8 and is facing one felony and one misdemeanor for alleged sexual assault.

Officers said that he would provide massages at his client's home and is suspected of assaulting them during the massage.

Photo of Jose Alfredo Mendoza Aguilar. Photo courtesy of Salinas Police.

Salinas Police says that this is an ongoing investigation and said that at least one to two victims have come forward and there could be additional victims involved.

If you happen to have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Dect. Yolanda Rocha at 831-758-7124. If you want to remain anonymous, you may also call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at 831-775-4222.