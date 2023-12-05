Skip to Content
Man arrested on forgery and elder financial abuse charges, police say

Del Rey Oaks Police
Published 12:50 AM

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Del Rey Oaks Police said that a 38-year-old man turned himself in on Monday after he was wanted for felony check forgery and possession of stolen property

Officers said that David Huerta was also in possession of additional identifications/documents of other potential victims.

Investigators say that Huerta worked for the victim on her property and was able to obtain blank checks where he allegedly forged the victim's signature.

According to investigators, Huerta cashed the checks at the Wells Fargo bank located inside the Safeway store.

Huerta has been booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including forgery, check fraud and elder financial abuse.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

