One person suffers major injuries in a person versus vehicle accident

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- One person is in the hospital with major injuries, after a vehicle struck them just outside of Watsonville.

According to CHP Santa Cruz, officers responded to a crash on Airport Boulevard, west of Green Valley Road on Sunday December 3rd around 10:40 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 34 year old man from Freedom had been struck by a gray Toyota Rav-4 as he was crossing Airport Boulevard.

The 34 year old was taken to Natividad Medical Center for his injuries. As for the driver of the Toyota, he's been identified as 29 year old Alvaro Lealgomez from Watsonville.

Lealgomez sustained no injuries and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.