$20 million recovery plan outlines long-term efforts to revitalize Pajaro after flooding

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Monterey County Department of Emergency Management is set to unveil its Pajaro long-term recovery plan to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors this week.

The plan comes after weeks of gathering input from community members alongside the Pajaro Revitalization Committee.

The recovery plan is worth $20 million and lists multiple priorities, including an additional $0.4 million or 2% as a contingency fund to address cost overruns should they occur.

As it stands, the county broke down the funding as follows:

$6 million for Individual & Economic Recovery: Includes unmet recovery needs, case management, support for undocumented flood survivors, and small business recovery $3 million for Community Resource Development and Community Grants $2.75 million for Infrastructure & Community Development: This includes a breakdown of funding for Pajaro signage, a "Safe Streets" program and planning for Housing Infrastructure and Feasibility. $6.7 million for Natural & Cultural Resources: This portion allows $3.5 million set aside for Pajaro Library/Community Space and Resilience Center development, $2 million for Pajaro Middle School recreation upgrades and $1.2 million for improving Pajaro parks. $1.15 million for Emergency Preparedness, Readiness & Response: This includes funding to develop emergency response and flood mitigation, along with a digital message board and funding for preparedness and recovery planning.

The board of supervisors will hear this presentation December 5, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at its Board Chambers at 168 West Alisal Street.