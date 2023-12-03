Two people arrested on attempted murder charges, police said

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif.- (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove Police said they have arrested two suspects on attempted murder charges following an incident at Lover's Point Park on Thursday.

Investigators said that people reported seeing several masked individuals including one with a gun shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Officers said the victim left the scene when they arrived.

Police said that that the victim later provided officers with more details about the incident which was backed up by security footage collected from the scene.

On Saturday morning, Pacific Grove Police were able to arrest two suspects without incident.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Pacific Grove Police at at 831-648-3143.