32-year-old man dead in Acosta Plaza shooting, police looking for suspect involved

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - UPDATE ON DEC. 3, 2023 AT 12:36 PM- Salinas Police confirmed that a 32-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times on Saturday night.

Salinas Police said that officers responded to a shot spotter alert of shots fired on the 900 block of Acosta Plaza just after 5 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they located a 32-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers and Salinas Fire Department attempted life saving measures on the man.

Investigators said that he was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Salinas Police said that an adult male who was wearing a dark colored t-shirt was seen running from the immediate area after shots were fired.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact Dect. John Richardson at 831-758-7478.

Community members who want to remain anonymous can also call Salinas Police's tip line which is 831-775-4222.

Police investigating shooting in East Salinas

