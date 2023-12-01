Federal funding secured for Transportation Agency for Monterey County’s “Vision Zero” plan

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- $640,000 in federal funding has been secured to help the Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC) develop its Vision Zero Plan.

TAMC said its goal is to put in measures that would reduce fatalities and injuries due to traffic collisions county-wide.

“One fatality is too many. Let’s advocate for changes that will make our streets safer and make it easier to share the road," said TAMC Executive Director Todd Muck.

According to Representative Jimmy Panetta, 42,000 Americans are killed in crashes he said could have been prevented.

Monterey County is one of 235 communities receiving the U.S. Department of Transportation's grants for planning and demonstrations projects to improve safety.

TAMC said their plan is similar one that started in Sweden in the 1990s and has proved successful across Europe prior to making its way to American cities.

Individual plans are expected to be developed for places like Carmel-by-the-Sea, Del Rey Oaks, Gonzales, Greenfield, King City, Marina, Pacific Grove, Sand City, Seaside, Soledad and rural parts of the county.

Monterey and Salinas have already adopted Vision Zero plans.