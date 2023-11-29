Man dressed as escaped prisoner arrested for seven outstanding warrants including possession of meth, police say

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that a man that was dressed as an escaped convict was arrested after allegedly having meth in his possession.

On Wednesday afternoon, a community member alerted police after seeing a man wearing a Department of Corrections shirt near Greenfield High School.

A school resource officer contacted the man and asked him if he was a prisoner escapee. The man told the officer that he was wearing a prisoner costume.

Police said that during their investigation, the man was in possession of methamphetamine and had seven warrants for his arrest.

The man was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail.