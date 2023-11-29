Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man dressed as escaped prisoner arrested for seven outstanding warrants including possession of meth, police say

Greenfield Police arrested a man who was dressed in an inmate costume after he allegedly was in possession of methamphetamine.
Greenfield Police
Greenfield Police arrested a man who was dressed in an inmate costume after he allegedly was in possession of methamphetamine.
By
Published 4:40 PM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that a man that was dressed as an escaped convict was arrested after allegedly having meth in his possession.

On Wednesday afternoon, a community member alerted police after seeing a man wearing a Department of Corrections shirt near Greenfield High School.

A school resource officer contacted the man and asked him if he was a prisoner escapee. The man told the officer that he was wearing a prisoner costume.

Police said that during their investigation, the man was in possession of methamphetamine and had seven warrants for his arrest.

The man was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content