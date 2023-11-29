Highway 35 set to reopen on Friday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Highway 35 which has been closed for two months due to repairs from winter storms is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

Caltrans said that part of Highway near Bear Creek Road is scheduled to be reopen under one-way reversing traffic control on Friday night at 5 p.m.

The section of Highway 35 has been closed since Oct. 2 due to damage caused by the winter storms.

Caltrans said their crews excavated the site, constructed a pile wall to support the northbound lane that was damaged. Crews were able to install drainage systems on the road as well.

Caltrans said the reopening of the road could change depending on weather conditions.

A soldier pile wall was constructed to support the northbound lane of Highway 35. Photo courtesy of Caltrans

Crews will continue additional repair work on the northbound lane for the next few months.