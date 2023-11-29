County of Monterey working to manage the Carmel Lagoon Sandbar

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County, State and Federal agencies are creating a temporary pilot channel to allow the Carmel Lagoon to naturally flow into the ocean without impacting the environment.

The lagoon was damaged in January due to the winter storms and caused evacuations for nearby neighborhoods nearby.

"I think if they have a good idea to protect the environment, the fish, and the houses, there must be a way, and i'm glad they're trying." said Bobbie Ehrenpreis, who lives in Carmel.

Concerns about flooding happening again in the area is causing Monterey County to take action.

"It's important to manage the lagoon, and the potential for flooding is always there at the lagoon." said Nicholas Pasculli, Public Information Officer, for the County of Monterey.

For that reason, Monterey County and other agencies are continuously monitoring the lagoon.

The County of Monterey also said creating the temporary pilot channel is something to not only protect species, but the homes, something that people couldn't agree more with.

"The houses have been here a long time," said Ehrenpreis. "There must be a way to protect the houses."

Monterey County said the people who live near the Carmel lagoon, or anyone who might be worried about this year's winter storms.

The county has resources on their website for disaster preparation.