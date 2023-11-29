County of Monterey looking to increase fines for illegal dumping

Skip to Content
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey is looking to potentially increase fines for illegal dumping.

The county said they are looking to follow a similar model that was implemented by San Benito County in September.

San Benito County raised their illegal dumping fines by 25 percent in September.

Currently in Monterey County, a first offense costs $100, the second offense costs $200 and the next offense increases $500.

The county also is piloting a camera surveillance program in problem areas to help catch people illegally dumping.

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors could potentially revisit the issue in January.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

