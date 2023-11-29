County of Monterey looking to increase fines for illegal dumping

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey is looking to potentially increase fines for illegal dumping.

The county said they are looking to follow a similar model that was implemented by San Benito County in September.

San Benito County raised their illegal dumping fines by 25 percent in September.

Currently in Monterey County, a first offense costs $100, the second offense costs $200 and the next offense increases $500.

The county also is piloting a camera surveillance program in problem areas to help catch people illegally dumping.

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors could potentially revisit the issue in January.