Skip to Content
Top Stories

47-year-old Watsonville man arrested on attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbed a man, police say

Watsonville Police
By
Published 1:59 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police have arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man outside of a liquor store on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Main Street where they found a 32-year-old man who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say the male victim was transported to a out of county trauma center with life-threatening injuries. The man is now in stable condition.

Investigators identified the suspect as 47-year-old Francisco Nieto of Watsonville.

Police said Nieto left the scene before officers arrived to the 1000 block of Main Street.

Less than 24 hours later, police said that they were able to locate Nieto.

Investigators said that Nieto and the victim had a brief altercation before the stabbing occurred.

Nieto was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on attempted murder charges and being held without bail due to a parole violation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content