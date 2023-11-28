Neighbors react to house fire that killed two pets in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Two pets died in a house fire this past weekend in Santa Cruz.

The fire took place on 137 Westmoor Court on Sunday morning. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. However, firefighters said that a cat and a parrot died in the fire.

Neighbors who live nearby watched the fire unfold.

"I heard screams. I went to the upstairs bathroom window and looked out and saw flames," Nancy Hanson who lives in Santa Cruz said. "My husband was already on the telephone to 911 telling them this was a catastrophic emergency."

Hanson said that the house was going up in flames and shortly after Santa Cruz Police started evacuating people.

Santa Cruz Fire says the couple living in the home had self-evacuated when they got there and the fire destroyed most of the second story of the home.

Greg Bodi who lives in Santa Cruz said he hopes the community can come together to help the couple out.

"Our heart goes out to them and if there's anything that the neighbors can do to help," Bodi said.

Santa Cruz Fire says the investigation is ruled as accidental and that the fire does not seemed to be malicious.

The American Red Cross says the couple was offered resources but declined to use them.