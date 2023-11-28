Monterey Firefighters Association vote “no confidence” in fire chief

MONTEREY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Firefighter Association Local 3707 have declared "no confidence" in Fire Chief Gaudenz Panholzer.

According to officials, 87% of firefighters believe a change in leadership of the Monterey Fire Department is needed. On November 7th, members of Local 3707 approved a resolution that highlights the need for a reform in the department.

This resolution comes after Panholzer was fired by former City Manager Mike McCarthy in November of 2017 and rehired in December that same year.

Officials say the “No Confidence” resolution contains a list of safety concerns, deficiencies, and other issues that have plagued the Monterey Fire Department under the leadership of Chief Panholzer. These issues include insufficient training, inadequate vehicle replacement and maintenance, deferred fire station maintenance, a lack of strategic planning, and ineffective communication.

According to L3707, these issues have impacted the fire department for years, but recently morale has hit an all time low. President of L3707 Ross Pounds spoke about the recent resolution voted on by the firefighters.

“The high voter turnout speaks to the passion of our incredible men and women who are committed to serving their community as best they can," Pounds said. "The overwhelming result is born not only of frustration, but a desire to do better for the citizens and visitors of the Monterey Peninsula.”

Leaders also say recent injuries to firefighters and Chief Panholzer's lack of providing for firefighters’ mental health with incident stress management has left the members of L3707 with a feeling of abandonment. They believe the lack of support has slowed the recovery process of those involved.

“In addition to recovery, there are invaluable lessons to be learned from near-miss incidents," Pounds said. We see the deficiency in the department's after action review process as a missed training opportunity in order to learn from these serious incidents, operate as safely as possible, and provide the highest level of service to the community. The Monterey Fire Department, its firefighters, and the citizens of the Monterey Peninsula deserve better.”

The Monterey Firefighter Association also ensures that this "no confidence" vote won't impact daily service in the community. Pounds says they'll address their concerns "constructively and collaboratively" to improve the department.