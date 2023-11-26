Two pets die in house fire in Santa Cruz, no civilian or firefighter injuries reported, firefighters say

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department confirmed that two pets have died in a structure fire on Sunday morning.

Santa Cruz Fire responded to a report of a fully engulfed two-story house fire around 3:40 a.m on 137 Westmoor Court. When firefighters got there, flames were seen shooting from the second story of the home.

Firefighters said that two adults that lived at the house had already evacuated from the fire when they got there.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses in the area.

Sadly, firefighters confirmed that a cat and a bird died in the fire. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Santa Cruz Fire said the fire destroyed most of the second story of the home. Investigators said it will be up to a building inspector to see if the house is habitable to live in again.

Firefighters said that the two adults who lived at the house had family in the area that they could live with.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation according to Santa Cruz Fire.