5-year-old girl dies, search suspended for missing 54-year-old man off Half Moon Bay Coast

BY O. Gloria Okorie and KTVU staff

HALF MOON BAY, Calif., (FOX-35)- A 5-year-old girl who was rescued from Half Moon Bay's coast has died, according to officials.

A wave swept a 54-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl off Martins Beach into the ocean near Half Moon Bay on Saturday afternoon.

The search began around 2 p.m. The 5-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she eventually died, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

San Mateo County Fire initially rescued her Saturday.

Search crews had searched for approximately 22 hours and over 100 square miles before suspending the search for the 54-year-old man.

The Coast Guard first received reports about the pair around 1:20 p.m., and a motor lifeboat crew arrived at the scene at 2:14 p.m. Separately, a helicopter aircrew arrived at 3:10 p.m. and again early Sunday morning.

An additional search crew arrived late last night at 11:45 p.m., searching all night before the decision to suspend the search came at 12:38 p.m. Sunday.

It's unclear if the man and girl are related.

Multiple rescue operations occurred Saturday, with two occurring in San Francisco, involving a sailboat and a surfer.

Their identities have not been released.