Person arrested for making criminal threats and entering school grounds without registering in Pacific Grove: Police

PACIFIC GROVE , Calif. (KION-TV)- Keeping school campus safe has become a top priority around the country. Recent incidents at schools in Pacific Grove had many people on Edge. On Tuesday, November 14 around 3 p.m. a school resource officer (SRO) and Pacific Grove Police officers responded to a report of a person who did not belong on school grounds, according to investigators.

This person had been seen walking on the high and middle school campuses earlier in the morning, and was escorted off the middle school by an administrator earlier that morning, according to police.

Later in the day he was seen near the high school and Forest Grove Elementary by officers, according to investigators. The SRO and other officers responded but were unable to locate the person.

Investigators were able to identify the individual as Riley Elvin, according to Pacific Groove Police (PGPD.) Police say they released a bulletin to surrounding agencies, alerting them to Elvin’s behavior.

A week later on the morning of Tuesday, November 21 PGPD officers responded to a report that the suspect had been on the Pacific Grove High School campus and had made a threat to school staff, according to investigators. KION is working to find out what that alleged threat was. Officers approached the suspect before he reached the Pacific Grove Middle School campus. The SRO conducted an investigation and arrested Riley Elvin, according to investigators.

Elvin was booked into the Monterey County Jail with no bail for entering school grounds without registering with school officials, according to police. Elvin is also felony charge of threatening public employees or school officials, and a second felony charge of making criminal threats, according to PG Police.

Police go on to say “The safety of our students and school staff is a priority for PGPD, and we have an excellent relationship with PGUSD that resulted in a thorough investigation and the arrest of Riley Elvin.”

No word if anything was found on the suspect at the time of the arrest.