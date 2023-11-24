Skip to Content
The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office has a new Wellness Dog, but now it needs a name

SAN BENITO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
By
Published 11:15 AM

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office introduced its new Wellness Dog via social media. But now they're asking people what they should name her!

According to the agency, they were chosen by Stofer Labs to receive this 15-week-old pup.

The new therapy dog has three names the agency is asking the public to choose from:

  1. Koda - which means "Friend"
  2. Isa - "Strong-willed"
  3. Kit - "Hope"

If you want to chime in to vote, visit the sheriff's office social media page here

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

