Two men arrested after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police have arrested 18-year-old Izaiah Barrera and 19-year-old Jose Lendechy Jr., after officers said that they try to break into multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning.

Police said the first incident started around 2:08 a.m. when they received a report of two men trying to break into a vehicle on Shire Street.

Officers said that they received a second call just minutes later about two men trying to open vehicles' doors near Caspian Way and Lusitano Way.

Two hours later, officers received a third call at 5:53 a.m. from a resident who told them that they could see on surveillance footage see two people were inside his car near Angra Way and Tecate Lane.

Officers said that the description of both suspects matched an earlier description given by one of the earlier callers.

Officers responded and found the two suspects nearby.

According to Gilroy Police, Barrera and Lendechy Jr., were found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, and they vandalized three vehicles.

Barrera and Lendechy Jr., also allegedly were in possession of personal property taken from the vehicles.

Gilroy Police is asking anyone who lives in the areas that saw their vehicles get burglarized to check surveillance cameras for potential evidence.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Gilroy Police at their non-emergency number at 408-846-0350.