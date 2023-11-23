Skip to Content
Top Stories

Two men arrested after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles

Gilroy Police arrested two men on Wednesday morning after t
Gilroy Police
Gilroy Police arrested two men on Wednesday morning after t
By
Published 2:34 PM

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police have arrested 18-year-old Izaiah Barrera and 19-year-old Jose Lendechy Jr., after officers said that they try to break into multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning.

Police said the first incident started around 2:08 a.m. when they received a report of two men trying to break into a vehicle on Shire Street.

Officers said that they received a second call just minutes later about two men trying to open vehicles' doors near Caspian Way and Lusitano Way.

Two hours later, officers received a third call at 5:53 a.m. from a resident who told them that they could see on surveillance footage see two people were inside his car near Angra Way and Tecate Lane.

Officers said that the description of both suspects matched an earlier description given by one of the earlier callers.

Officers responded and found the two suspects nearby.

According to Gilroy Police, Barrera and Lendechy Jr., were found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, and they vandalized three vehicles.

Barrera and Lendechy Jr., also allegedly were in possession of personal property taken from the vehicles.

Gilroy Police is asking anyone who lives in the areas that saw their vehicles get burglarized to check surveillance cameras for potential evidence.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Gilroy Police at their non-emergency number at 408-846-0350.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content