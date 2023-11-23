City of Greenfield to host community yard sale in December

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, The City of Greenfield announced that they will be having a community yard sale on Dec. 9 thru 10.

City officials said that they will start accepting yard sale permit applications on Monday Nov. 27.

Community members who are interested in getting a yard sale permit can pick up a permit application at City Hall.

The deadline to apply to participate in the yard sale will be on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

If residents do not have a yard, they will be able to participate in another yard sale event on Sunday Dec. 10. The event will take place at the Greenfield Veteran's Memorial Hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, you can call 831-674-5591.