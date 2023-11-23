California fourth grade students get free access to more state parks and museums

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Fourth grade students throughout the state of California will now be able to get free access to more state parks and museums through the California State Parks Adventure pass program.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced the program will expand to 54 state parks which is an increase from 19 state parks.

Any fourth grader who lives in California is eligible for the California State Park Adventure Pass.

The pass is valid for the one-year period during which the child is a fourth grader or fourth grade equivalent, from September 1 to August 31 of that year.

There are five state parks throughout the Central Coast that families can get inside for free.

Santa Cruz County

Big Basin Redwoods State Park

Seacliff State Beach in Aptos

Monterey County

Monterey State Historic Park in Monterey

San Benito County

Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area in Hollister

San Juan Bautista State Historic Park in San Juan Bautista.

For more information on how you can enroll into the program, visit here.