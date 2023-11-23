American Legion Post 31 lends a helping hand on Thanksgiving

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning, many were enjoying their meals at American Legion Post 31 in Salinas.

Volunteers who served meals said that giving back to the community is the true theme of the holiday.

“If you can volunteer in the community then you know what, go out there and do it and you’ll see it feels good to do it," Victor Cervantes who volunteered at today's event.

The Legion says they served over 832 meals which is not adding the to-go meals they handed out.

There were over 30 volunteers who served meals. Event organizers said the youngest volunteer was five-years-old.

There was also a jacket giveaway which included 400 clothing items being donated as part of the giveaway.

Employees from the Correctional Training Facility and the Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad brought over 100 items to donate as well.

Jaime Del Real who was served a meal at American Legion perfectly summed his day.

"A lot of other people don’t have this opportunity, they’re not as fortunate to be able to make it here so they can have a very lonely thanksgiving without this great food," Del Real said.