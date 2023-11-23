70 year-old-woman killed in hit and run in Capitola, victim’s family still wants answers

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION) - Capitola Police said there is a $20,000 reward being offered to find a suspect who was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on Bay Avenue and Crossroads Loop on Nov. 18 around 8:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as 70-year-old Debra Town of Capitola. For Town's daughter Adrienne West, the loss is still surreal on one of her mom's favorite days of the year.

"The loss is devastating. I can't even. It's hard to put into words how it feels. And it was only a few days ago," West said. "And here we are at Thanksgiving which was one of the holidays she loved the most and to not see her family and to not have her. I just I can't even explain how that feels," said West.

Capitola PD said the suspect was driving a dark colored SUV with skinny headlights.



Investigators say the driver behind the wheel then drove through the parking lot possibly turning east on Hill Street.



"No one wants the be taken this way," West said. "Loss is hard enough as it is. It's so heavy,"

People on social media voiced their concerns on a post of the Capitola Police Department's Facebook Page.



Many community members calling on city leaders to install flashing pedestrian lights on streets throughout the city.



"That makes me pretty angry to know that a simple change of a light could have maybe saved her life," said West.

KION reached out to the City of Capitola to see if there are plans to install pedestrian lighting signals, but have not received a response back.

If anyone has any information or may have dash or ring footage of the incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Currier at zcurrier@ci.capitola.ca.us or 831-4242 ext. 260.