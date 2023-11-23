68-year-old Los Gatos man dies in crash near Morgan Hill, passenger seriously injured

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that a 68-year-old Los Gatos man has died when his motorcycle crashed with a car on Watsonville Road and Uvas Road just outside of Morgan Hill.

Officers said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m., when a 68-year-old Los Gatos man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Uvas Road and approaching Watsonville Road with a 60-year-old female passenger.

The CHP said that an independent witness told them that the 68-year-old man allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.

Officers said that the man started to turn northbound on Watsonville Road and and went directly into a Toyota Camry that was going southbound.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the front of the Camry struck the motorcycle which ejected the man and woman from the bike.

The 68-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene while a 60-year-old Los Gatos woman suffered major injuries and was transported to Valley Medical Center.

The driver of the Camry was not injured and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in his case.

The California Highway Patrol said that it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the motorcyclist's crash.