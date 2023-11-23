39-year-old man arrested after he allegedly stabbed a male victim in front of Safeway in Del Rey Oaks, police say

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Del Rey Oaks Police have arrested a man after he stabbed a victim in front of the Del Rey Oaks Safeway on Thursday morning, according to police.

Del Rey Oaks Police said they responded to a Seaside motel room for an agency assist to a stabbing around 5:22 a.m.

According to officers, the victim claimed he was stabbed near the picnic tables in front of the Safeway grocery store on the 800 block of Canyon Del Rey Boulevard in Del Rey Oaks.

Del Rey Oaks Police went to Safeway and investigated the scene. Officers immediately located a blood trail and secured a crime scene to gather evidence.

Investigators say that the male victim was transported to Natividad Medical Center with a severe laceration to the abdomen. The male victim is currently in critical condition.

Officers continued to investigate the scene and viewed security cam footage and determined both the suspect and the victim were involved in a fight around 3:30 a.m.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jon Harris. Officers said that the video showed one of the subjects punching the other subject with a closed fist.

Investigators said that Harris was punched and he stabbed the victim with a knife.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene and identified Harris within a few hours after the initial response to the motel room.

Harris was arrested at the Safeway and booked into the Monterey County Jail on assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The investigation is still active at the moment. If you have any information about the stabbing, you are asked to contact Del Rey Oaks Police at 831-375-8525.