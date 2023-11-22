Two suspects arrested on possession of illegal firearms

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they have arrested two people who were in possession of multiple illegal firearms on Tuesday night.

Officers conducted a vehicle check on an illegally parked vehicle near Tenth Street and

Ocean Avenue around 10:55 p.m.

Police said 31-year-old Griffin Drake of Carmel got out of the vehicle and officers found a illegal dagger on him.

Officers also found 30-year-old Vanessa Rios of Salinas on a nearby bench nearby and had a Glock 9 mm handgun next to her.

According to police, Rios was on parole. Rios and Drake were both arrested and taken into custody.

When the vehicle was getting towed, officers were able to find two loaded short-barrel

AR-style rifles, high capacity-magazines, a homemade silencer, ammunition, tools

for manufacturing ghost guns, and suspected methamphetamine.

Monterey Police said that Drake and Rios are both convicted felons.

Rios was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including violating his parole, possession of a controlled substance. She was held without bail on the parole violation.

Drake was also booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including illegal possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short barrel assault rifle, possession of large capacity magazines.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Monterey Police.