Monterey City Council approves Cannabis Business ordinance

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey City Council passed their final reading of the Cannabis Business Regulatory Ordinance during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

The ordinance will allow the city to permit four cannabis storefront retailers and a front store retailer requiring delivery of medicinal cannabis plus two events at the Monterey County Fairgrounds.



The ordinance passed with a 4-1 vote. Councilmember Ed Smith was the only council member who voted against it.



"This decision carries potential to drive potential economic growth, foster community development and promote fairness," said Anthony Gonzalez.

The city is allowing four stores in four different locations the Cannery Row Business District, the Lighthouse District, Downtown, and North Freemont Street.



Monterey Mayor Tyller Williamson says he is looking for other economic avenues for the city.



"I think there are opportunities moving forward in the future but it gives us an opportunity to as a city to test that out that relationship out and to look what cannabis related events look like in the city," said Williamson.

Gonzalez says he hopes it all as a trickle effect.



"Local owners and operators understand our communities pulse values and our needs and are more likely to reinvest in our city creating a positive economic ripple effect," Gonzalez said.

The city says they will be going over the application process at the December 5th City Council meeting.



Some criteria needs to be taken into account, community involvement.

City council members said that the ordinance will go into effect in the next 30 days.