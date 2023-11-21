Pajaro Valley Flood Risk Management Project agreement signed

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- State and local leaders gathered at Watsonville City Hall to sign an agreement of the Pajaro River Risk Management Project.

U.S. Representatives Jimmy Panetta and Zoe Lofgren attended the ceremony along with the Speaker of the California State Assembly Robert Rivas.

The partnership agreement is a legally-binding contract between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency.

The agreement will cover how work and project costs will be split between the two groups.

Rivas spoke on how this agreement could prevent potential flooding taking place in Pajaro.

"Our message to them is that changes today. Its not lost on me and many in this region that these are improvements that should occurred decades ago," Rivas said. "And we always hear that saying that representation matters."

The project will aim to provide 100 years of flood protection to Watsonville and surrounding agricultural areas.

Federal and state agencies will cover all the costs of the project. The Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency will operate and maintain the flood systems.

Construction is expected to start in Summer 2024.