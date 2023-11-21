Pajaro Bar shooting suspect has been arrested, victim identified

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT 9:15 PM ON NOV. 21, 2023- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KION that a suspect involved in a bar shooting early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.

Monterey County Undersheriff Keith Boyd told KION that 47-year-old Sergio Carranza Ramos turned himself in at the Watsonville Police Department around 8:07 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The incident started around 1:07 a.m. on Tuesday morning when deputies found a male victim was dead from a gunshot wound at the El Torero Bar in Pajaro.

Deputies said that three other woman also had gunshot wounds. All three woman were transported to Natividad Medical Center for their injuries. A 36-year-old San Jose woman died at the hospital from her injuries.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office have identified one of the victims as 37-year-old Jenny Carolina Martinez Bejarano of San Jose.

Ramos has been arrested and booked for two counts of homicide. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office believes that there are no other suspects involved in this shooting.

Original Story

In this photo you can see two bullet holes going through the bar and evidence markers out. Photo courtesy of Calista Silva KION

Deputies said that Ramos was last seen driving a dark grey or blue, 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, with a California License plate of 81545R1.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of 47-year-old Sergio Carranza Ramos of Watsonville. Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff's Office said Ramos is considered armed and dangerous.

If you happened to have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at 831-755-3700.