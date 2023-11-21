Hollister City Council to bring back a work-site wellness program for Police and Fire departments

Skip to Content
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister City Council unanimously approved to bring back a work-site wellness program for Hollister Police and Fire Departments.

During Monday night's city council meeting, the City said police officers and fire fighters work in stressful environments regardless of the job assignment.

Several years ago, Police participated in a health screening as part of a work-site wellness program.

Hollister Police did plan to do a follow-up program but it was interrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Hollister Mayor Mia Casey told KION that they could add a similar wellness program for city staff.

Casey said they will make a decision on that early 2024.

