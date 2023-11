MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Officials are on scene of a two car accident that's lead to a fatality outside of Castroville Monday morning.

According to officials, the accident took place on Espinosa Road just off of Castroville Road. As of right now, three people were involved in the accident. It's unknown at this time the severity of those who are injured.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it comes in.