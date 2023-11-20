Greenfield man convicted of molesting child, according to Monterey County D.A.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 37-year-old man is facing 13 years in prison after being convicted of sexually molesting a child under the age of 14.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said Juan Pablo Aragon-Herrera of Greenfield was found guilty for charges in connection to a child molestation case.

During a one-week jury trial, testimony from child witnesses who were not identified revealed the incident happened July 2, 2023.

According to one of the children, she and a young boy were hanging LED lights in a bedroom when Aragon-Herrera walked into the room and "used a ruse" to be able to remove the pants of the girl and begin touching her inappropriately.

The young boy escaped and was able to find help, according to the D.A.'s office. Aragon-Herrera was later arrested.

Aragon-Herrera is expected to be sentenced in mid-January.