Photos of suspect vehicle in deadly Capitola hit-and-run released, suspect sought

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Capitola Police released two photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision on Crossroads Loop on Saturday.

The photos show the back and front of the vehicle, described as a dark-colored SUV.

Police say the vehicle struck the victim around 8:30 p.m. on November 18 before driving off.

The victim has not been identified by Capitola Police at this time.

Information regarding this case should be forwarded to Detective Currier at zcurrier@ci.capitola.ca.us or 831-4242 ext. 260.

One dead in Capitola hit-and-run, police say

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said that one person has died in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday night.

Officers said that the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Bay Avenue.

Capitola Police is asking that anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has useful video camera footage in the area of Hill Street and Crossroads Loop to contact them.

Police also said that any drivers who have active dash cameras in their cars and were in the area of Bay Avenue at the time of the crash can also contact Capitola Police as well.