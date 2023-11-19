Skip to Content
One dead in Capitola hit-and-run, police say

Capitola Police
today at 11:31 AM
Published 11:22 AM

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said that one person has died in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday night.

Officers said that the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Bay Avenue.

Capitola Police is asking that anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has useful video camera footage in the area of Hill Street and Crossroads Loop to contact them.

Police also said that any drivers who have active dash cameras in their cars and were in the area of Bay Avenue at the time of the crash can also contact Capitola Police as well.

