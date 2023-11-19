Skip to Content
Hollister City Council to discuss doubling mayoral term during council meeting on Monday

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister City Council will be consider doubling the length of its mayoral term from two years to four years.

During the 2022 election, voters approved Measure S which set term limits for city council members including the mayoral position to eight years.

The measure included language that if the mayoral term limit changed from two years to four years, then the same term limit would apply for them as well.

City council will have to decide how to move forward before a new mayor is elected in Nov. 2024.

If the ballot measure is approved, whoever is elected to become the mayor in 2024 could serve a four-year term.

