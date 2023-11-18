Man from out of state arrested for voluntary manslaughter in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) - On November 17th at 10:58pm, Santa Cruz police responded to a report of two people fighting on the 600 block of Front St.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying unconscious on the ground. Police, Santa Cruz Fire, and AMR administered life-saving measures, but the victim later died at the hospital.

Investigators learned the two men who had been fighting were friends from out of state who were visiting the Santa Cruz area. While walking together along Front St., they got into an argument for an unknown reason. Police said during the altercation, one man fell on the ground and lost consciousness. The suspect stayed on scene and was arrested for voluntary manslaughter.

The victim's and suspect's identities are being withheld until the victim's family can be notified. Police continue to investigate the motivation behind the cause of the fight.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Division at (831) 420-5820.