Hollister Police to bolster resources at Hollister High School

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Police in Hollister will be increasing their presence at Hollister High School as a precaution after threatening message had circulated around the high school community.

Police haven't released what was said in the message, but has said they believe the threat isn't credible at this time.

In a message to the community, Hollister Police sent out a post via their social media saying quote:

"However, out of an abundance of caution, we will be placing as many resources as possible at the high school today. We have also been in touch with other law enforcement entities to support us in that mission. The safety of our schools is our #1 priority."

Investigators have been in contact with school officials throughout the process.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information for you as it comes out.