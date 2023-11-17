Chief Deputy Jeff Hoyne no longer with Monterey County Sheriff’s Office

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms Chief Deputy Jeff Hoyne is no longer with the agency.

The sheriff's office would not confirm if Hoyne left voluntarily or was fired from the agency, nor would they confirm why Hoyne is gone. KION was also told Sheriff Tina Nieto would not be releasing a statement on the matter at this time.

The agency did confirm Hoyne's last day was November 10, 2023.

Jason Smith is serving as Acting Chief Deputy of the Enforcement Bureau of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office in place of Hoyne.