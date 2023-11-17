Skip to Content
Adopt-a-Family program returns to Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County organization

Volunteer Center for Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Adopt-a-Family program in Santa Cruz County has launched and according to organizers is seeing more people needing help than ever before.

According to Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County, 550 families have requested help this year.

The Volunteer Center said they believe it's because of winter storms and high costs driven by inflation.

The organization said people interested in connecting with families will help them shop for the holidays.

Some of the requests include basic necessities like sheets, towels or shoes. Some special gift requests are often made by children in the families.

The Volunteer Center said all families in the program are struggling under multiple different circumstances, such as homelessness, displacement from recent flooding, parents in recovery, or families facing serious health challenges.

