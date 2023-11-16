Skip to Content
Watsonville Police identifies mother-daughter duo who reportedly stole over $100,000 from a jewelry store

Watsonville Police identified the suspects as 53-year-old Onita Rostas and 30-year-old Steluta Lacatus
Watsonville Police identified the suspects as 53-year-old Onita Rostas and 30-year-old Steluta Lacatus
Published 12:27 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday morning, Watsonville Police identified two woman who allegedly robbed $100,000 from a jewelry store in September.

Police identified the suspects involved in the alleged robbery as 53-year-old Onita Rostas and her daughter 30-year-old Steluta Lacatus.

Officers said that Rostas and Lacatus are wanted by the FBI, Secret Service and have landed on the International Criminal Police Organization’s radar due to their connection to organized crime.

The incident occurred on Sept. 11 when Rostas and Lacatus entered a jewelry store on the 300 block of Main Street.

Officers said that Rostas and Lacatus used distraction techniques to steal an estimated $100,000 in jewelry.

Watsonville Police releases surveillance footage of both suspects who allegedly stole over $100,000 from a jewelry store in September.

Police said the suspects told the jewelry store employee that they claimed to be from Spain and were purchasing the gifts for family.

A Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge has issued warrants for both Rostas and Lacatus.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Watsonville Police.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

