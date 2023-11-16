Skip to Content
Five-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by his twin brother, no criminal charges will be filed

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office
Published 12:45 PM

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that a five-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly stabbed by his twin brother with a small kitchen knife on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said that they were dispatched to the 200 block of Tucker Road around 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, a pair of five-year-old twin boys were fighting.

During the fight, one of the twin brothers got a small kitchen knife and stabbed his brother.

The five-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office along with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office said that no charges will be filed against anyone involved.

Deputies said that based on the current investigation there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by either party.

The Sheriff's Office said they will not be releasing any additional information regarding this incident.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

