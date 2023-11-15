Soledad voters petition to directly elect a mayor, voters could decide in March 2024 election

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Soledad Committee for Voting Rights announced on Tuesday night that they received enough signatures to put the decision for district-wide elections possibly on the March 2024 ballot.

The Monterey County Elections Office certified 862 signatures to place the referendum on the ballot, as they needed a minimum of 840 certified signatures.

Monica Andrade who is spokesperson for Soledad Committee for Voting Rights. She’s grateful the community came together to fight for what they wanted. However, it is still in the hands of the City Council.

"The voters have spoken loud and clear that this that we reject this five district map, that we do not agree with a rotational system, I think that the council owes it to the residents to resign their vote," said Andrade.

Councilmembers Ben Jimenez , Maria Corralejo, and former council member Alejandro Chavez saw the rotational system fit for the city as they said it was more equitable.

In a statement from current mayor Anna Velasquez she said quote,

"We celebrate an important win for democracy, and a great example of the power of the people to hold government accountable when it doesn’t reflect the values of the community," Velasquez said in a statement.

If the City Council does not rescind it’s vote, this ordinance will be qualified to be on the ballot to be voted on by the people of Soledad. Voters could possibly see it on the ballot on March 5, 2024.