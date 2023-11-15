Skip to Content
Father and son arrested on illegal firearms charges

Monterey Police arrested a father and son after they allegedly had multiple illegal firearms in their possession.
Monterey Police
By
Published 4:45 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police announced that a father and son were arrested after they both had illegal weapons in their possession.

Officers said that incident started on Sunday Nov. 5 when they were dispatched to the area of Cielo Vista Drive for a road range incident and a brandishing of a firearm.

Officers identified the suspect who allegedly had the firearm as 28-year-old Les Flores of Monterey. Police could not locate Les Flores at the time of the incident.

Officers located a vehicle that his family drives and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cielo Vista Drive. 58-year-old Leslie Flores who is the father of Les Flores was also arrested on multiple charges including possession of a unserialized firearm, committing a felony without bail and possession of an assault weapon. Leslie Flores was booked into the Monterey County Jail. His bail was set at $500,000.

Monterey Police continued to investigate the incident. The Monterey Peninsula Regional Special Response Unit served a search warrant at their residence on Cielo Vista Drive for Les Flores's arrest on Wednesday morning.

Les Flores was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including Prohibited person in possession of a firearm, Prohibited person in possession of ammunition and Narcotic paraphernalia. His bail was set at $30,000.

Police found this weapon in the possession of 28-year-old Les Flores. Photo courtesy of Monterey Police.

