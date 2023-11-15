Draymond Green suspended five games by the NBA

SAN FRANCISCO, (KION-TV)- The NBA announced that Draymond Green has been given a five-game suspension according to multiple league sources.

Green was ejected from Tuesday night's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves after he wrapped his arm around Rudy Gobert's neck during an on-court scuffle.

His suspension will start on Thursday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green will be eligible to return on Tuesday Nov. 28 against the Sacramento Kings.