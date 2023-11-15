Businesses in Carmel-by-the-Sea preparing for the rain and strong winds

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV): Rain and strong winds have arrived on the Monterey Peninsula on Wednesday and will continue later this week

Business owners in Carmel-by-the-Sea said while some rain can be good, they hope any storm system coming through won't disrupt how their businesses operate like it did earlier this year.

"The main problem were power outages," said Sarah Cook, business owner of Cafe Carmel Coffee House. "And lots of lost customers as well because everyone was inside."

Trace Odle who owns Augstina's Designer Boutique hopes the city lends a hand to help shop owners if they see similar outages this time around.

"They need generators, so the power can be on," said Odle. "So, we're safer and can conduct business and live in our homes."

Odle said that if the city can provide generators to local businesses it will hopefully keep them open during winter storms.

"Last winter was the most horrific weather we've ever experienced," said Odle. "Our store was closed because we had no power."

The County of Monterey said their Public Works Department are working on a sandbag wall to protect homes around the Carmel Lagoon.

A Carmel-by-the-Sea city official said generators are allowed but they have to follow certain guidelines provided by the city.