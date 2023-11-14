Superior Court tentatively dismisses City of Gilroy in Garlic Festival mass shooting lawsuit

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- More than four years after a horrific shooting took the lives of three people and wounded 17 others at the once-popular Gilroy Garlic Festival, the City of Gilroy could potentially be freed of any allegations of negligence.

A group of shooting victims filed a lawsuit against several defendants four months after the tragedy including the City of Gilroy, Gilroy Garlic Festival Association, and the Security Team hired by the festival association.

A Superior Court of California for the County of Santa Clara issued a tentative ruling in the case of Wendy Towner et al. v. Gilroy Garlic Festival Association, Inc. et al. The tentative ruling was to grant the City of Gilroy's motion and effectively dismiss them from the case.

“It is totally inappropriate for the city to put out a press release about a tentative ruling, said Randall Scarlett, the attorney for more than a dozen victims in this case.

The court is expected to make its final ruling within the next few weeks, said the city.

For now, the judge has not made their final ruling, and a trial date for 2024 is still planned with the City of Gilroy listed as a defendant, said Scarlett.