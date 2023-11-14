License plate readers help Watsonville Police track down stolen vehicle

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, Watsonville Police successfully located a vehicle with the help of their newly installed Flock Safety cameras.

Police were notified of the stolen vehicle entering the city in the morning hours. Eventually, they tracked it down to the 100 block of E. Fifth Street and arrested 37-year-old Margarita Ornelas after a high-risk traffic stop.

She was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle and stolen property, and taken to Santa Cruz County Jail.