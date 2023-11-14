Greenfield Police warning community about kidnapping scam calls

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police have received several reports of phone scams where callers falsely claim they have kidnapped a victim's family member.

The scammers are using local numbers and claiming to have kidnapped a family member of whoever answers the call. The perpetrator proceeds to ask for a ransom in exchange for the safe release of the person who was never actually kidnapped.

There have been reports of background voices, which increase the false sense of urgency and danger, said police. The scammer instructs the victim to stay on the line or else they will harm the supposed kidnapped person.

The scammer then tells the victim to go to a nearby store to send money electronically or buy gift cards.

Greenfield Police offer the following tips to stay safe: