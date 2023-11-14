Five suspects arrested for strong-armed robbery in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said that five suspects were arrested for a strong-armed robbery incident that took place on Monday afternoon.

Officers said that the incident took place on the 300 block of Alvarado Street around 1:45 p.m. Dispatchers told officers that five suspects allegedly beat a male victim down and left the scene towards the ocean.

When officers got to the scene, the male victim told officers that a female suspect stole $50 from him and four male suspects punched him multiple times. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police searched the area and located all five suspects near San Carlos Beach.

Monterey Police arrested and identified the suspects as 18-year-old Sarah Klapper of Monterey, 22-year-old Daniel Chavez of Monterey, 23-year-old Jacob Bradley of Monterey, 19-year-old Efrin Mora-Velasco of Seaside and 19-year-old Isaiah Solomon of Seaside.

Police said that Klapper, Chavez and Mora-Velasco were arrested on robbery and conspiracy charges with their bail set at $80,000.

Bradley and Solomon were arrested on robbery, conspiracy, and violation of probation charges and their bail was set at $80,000,

All five suspects were booked into the Monterey County Jail.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Monterey Police.