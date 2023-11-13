Skip to Content
Prescribed burn underway at Henry Coe State Park through December 21

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Smoke will be visible over the next month from Henry W. Coe State Park because of a prescribed burn in the area lasting through December 21.

State Parks is working with the Tamien Nation to burn six plots totaling to about 100 acres overall.

Plots expected to be burned include Big Berry, Manzanita, Monument, Trail, Monument Spring, Ponderosa Loop and Ponderosa south.

Some closures will be in place and if a burn is in progress, staff will notify people visiting the park or signs will be posted of project areas closed.

People with reservations at Coe Ranch Campground or Manzanita Point Group camps are asked to contact State parks at 408 779 2728 if they have any questions.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

